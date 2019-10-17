CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Issue Of S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes Under The S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

17 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 17, 2019 18:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue of S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG191017OTHRVF8S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,322 bytes)
Back to top