News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 18, 2019 19:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notification of Results Release
|Announcement Reference
|SG191018OTHR8UVA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released before the start of trading on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.