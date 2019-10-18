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News

Notification Of Results Release

18 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2019 19:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG191018OTHR8UVA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 will be released before the start of trading on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.
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