News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2019 18:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191021OTHRQRRH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides of CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information:1) News Release: CMT's 3Q 2019 net property income grew 17.6% year-on-year; 2) 2019 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) Presentation Slides - Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results.