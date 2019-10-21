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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - 上海铠盈投资管理有限公司 (Shanghai Kaiying Investment & Management Co., Ltd.)

21 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2019 18:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Kaiying Investment & Management Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG191021OTHR83XW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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