News
Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - 上海铠盈投资管理有限公司 (Shanghai Kaiying Investment & Management Co., Ltd.)
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2019 18:51
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Kaiying Investment & Management Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191021OTHR83XW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.