News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") And Scheme Meeting on 21 October 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 21, 2019 20:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART & AHT- Results of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and Scheme Meeting on 21 October 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191021OTHRIWAF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("AHT") have today issued the following announcements and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:1) ART EGM and Scheme Meeting Results2) Presentation Slides for ART EGM3) AHT EGM and Scheme Meeting Results4) Presentation Slides for AHT EGM5) Joint Media Statement