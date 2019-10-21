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Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") And Scheme Meeting on 21 October 2019

21 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2019 20:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART & AHT- Results of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and Scheme Meeting on 21 October 2019
Announcement Reference SG191021OTHRIWAF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("AHT") have today issued the following announcements and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:1) ART EGM and Scheme Meeting Results2) Presentation Slides for ART EGM3) AHT EGM and Scheme Meeting Results4) Presentation Slides for AHT EGM5) Joint Media Statement

Attachments

  1. ART EGM And Scheme Meeting Results (Size: 148,916 bytes)
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