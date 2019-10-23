News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Lease with The Work Project (Commercial) Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 23, 2019 6:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT - Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Lease with The Work Project (Commercial) Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191023OTHRPCDX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.