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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Lease with The Work Project (Commercial) Pte. Ltd.

23 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2019 6:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT - Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Lease with The Work Project (Commercial) Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG191023OTHRPCDX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 257,092 bytes)
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