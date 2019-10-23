News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 23, 2019 6:57
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191023OTHRAIDH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 3Q 2019 distributable income grew 2.6% year-on-year(2) 2019 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - 2019 3rd Quarter Financial Results