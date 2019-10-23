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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

23 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2019 6:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191023OTHRAIDH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 3Q 2019 distributable income grew 2.6% year-on-year(2) 2019 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - 2019 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 250,089 bytes)
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