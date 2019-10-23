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Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Update On Court Hearing Date To Sanction The Trust Schemes

23 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2019 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott REIT & A-HTRUST- Update on Court Hearing Date to Sanction the Trust Schemes
Announcement Reference SG191023OTHRQ3Q6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint announcement issued by Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 122,327 bytes)
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