News
Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 24, 2019 17:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191024OTHRB5NT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information of AIT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas India Trust reports 15% (YoY) growth in DPU for 2Q FY2019;2) 2Q FY2019 Financial Results;3) Presentation Slides - 2Q FY2019 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information.