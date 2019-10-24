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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

24 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 24, 2019 19:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191024OTHRE2KS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information:1) Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2019;2) News Release: CMMT records net property income of RM152.3 million for YTD 2019; and3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 3Q 2019 Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 386,770 bytes)
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