News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 29, 2019 17:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191029OTHRWS8C
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued the following press release, announcement and presentation slides in relation to Ascendas Hospitality Trust's ("A-HTRUST") financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information.1) Press Release - Japan and South Korea portfolios drive performance as A-HTRUST's NPI grew by 3.5% y-o-y in 2Q FY2019;2) 2Q FY2019 Financial Results; and3) Presentation Slides - 2Q FY2019 Financial Results