CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust - Redemption And Cancellation Of S$150,000,000 5.00% Perpetual Securities With First Call Date On 27 October 2019 (ISIN No. SG6TG1000001)

27 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 29, 2019 18:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART-Redemption & cancellation of S$150m 5% perpetual securities with 1st call date on 27 Oct 2019
Announcement Reference SG191029OTHRU53U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 123,315 bytes)
Back to top