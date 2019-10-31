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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Stapled Securities In Ascendas Hospitality Trust

31 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2019 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Payment of Management Fee by Way of Issue of New Stapled Securities
Announcement Reference SG191031OTHRUMFQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued an announcement on the above matter in relation to Ascendas Hospitality Trust, as attached for information.

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