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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Divestment Of Somerset West Lake Hanoi

31 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2019 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit - Divestment of Somerset West Lake Hanoi
Announcement Reference SG191031OTHR47X4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 63,215 bytes)
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