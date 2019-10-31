News
Ascott Residence Trust - Divestment Of Somerset West Lake Hanoi
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 31, 2019 18:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Divestment of Somerset West Lake Hanoi
|Announcement Reference
|SG191031OTHR47X4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.