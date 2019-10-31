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Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$250,000,000 4.35% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To CapitaLand Treasury Limited's S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

31 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2019 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption & cancellation of S$250M 4.35% Fixed Rate Notes due 2019 under CTL's S$3B MMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG191031OTHRN8R1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,983 bytes)
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