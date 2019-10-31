News
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$250,000,000 4.35% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To CapitaLand Treasury Limited's S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 31, 2019 18:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption & cancellation of S$250M 4.35% Fixed Rate Notes due 2019 under CTL's S$3B MMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191031OTHRN8R1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.