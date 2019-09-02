News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Listing Of 86,871,006 Preferential Offering New Units
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 2, 2019 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Listing of 86,871,006 Preferential Offering new units
|Announcement Reference
|SG190902OTHRYMQ6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.