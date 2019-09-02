CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Listing Of 86,871,006 Preferential Offering New Units

02 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2019 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Listing of 86,871,006 Preferential Offering new units
Announcement Reference SG190902OTHRYMQ6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 667,010 bytes)
Back to top