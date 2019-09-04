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Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$150,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities

04 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 4, 2019 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott REIT-Issue of S$150,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
Announcement Reference SG190904OTHRWXKK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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