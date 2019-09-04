News
Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$150,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 4, 2019 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott REIT-Issue of S$150,000,000 In Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Reference
|SG190904OTHRWXKK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.