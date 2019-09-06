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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation Slides For Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 6 September 2019

06 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2019 13:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT - Presentation Slides for Extraordinary General Meeting held on 6 September 2019
Announcement Reference SG190906OTHRKW40
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,364,344 bytes)
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