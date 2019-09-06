News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation Slides For Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 6 September 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 6, 2019 13:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT - Presentation Slides for Extraordinary General Meeting held on 6 September 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190906OTHRKW40
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.