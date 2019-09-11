News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference, USA (10 - 11 September 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2019 17:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference, USA (10 - 11 September 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190909OTHR1LQU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.