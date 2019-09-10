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About Us
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Global

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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference (10 September 2019)

10 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 9, 2019 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT - Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference (10 Sep 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190909OTHRO463
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,405,330 bytes)
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