News
26th CLSA Investors' Forum 2019 (10 September 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2019 17:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|26th CLSA Investors' Forum 2019 (10 September 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190909OTHRB866
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.