News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Receipt Of Approval-In-Principle For Listing And Quotation And Amendments To Scheme Implementation Agreement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2019 22:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott REIT & AHT - Receipt of AIP for Listing & Quotation/Amendments to Scheme Implementation Agmt
|Announcement Reference
|SG190909OTHRS7ZZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint announcement issued by Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("AHT") on the above matter is for information.