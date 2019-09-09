News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Establishment Of Wholly Owned Business Trust
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2019 22:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - "Establishment of Wholly Owned Business Trust"
|Announcement Reference
|SG190909OTHRT9QN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.