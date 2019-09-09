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Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Establishment Of Wholly Owned Business Trust

09 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 9, 2019 22:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - "Establishment of Wholly Owned Business Trust"
Announcement Reference SG190909OTHRT9QN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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