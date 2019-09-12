News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In The Percentage Level Of Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 12, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in the percentage level of interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG190912OTHRG5OZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information.