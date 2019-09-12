News
Change Of Interest In Ningbo Chuang Yuan Technology Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 12, 2019 18:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change of interest in Ningbo Chuang Yuan Technology Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG190912OTHRJQ9W
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.