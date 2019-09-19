News
Ascendas India Trust - US Non-Deal Roadshow (16 - 19 September 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 13, 2019 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - US Non-deal Roadshow (16 - 19 September 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190913OTHRWREO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas India Trust has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.