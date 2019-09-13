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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Termination Of The Acquisition Of The Serviced Apartments Component At 224 - 252 La Trobe Street, Melbourne, Australia

13 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2019 18:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AHT - Termination of the Acquisition of the Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia
Announcement Reference SG190913OTHRTPG9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 121,621 bytes)
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