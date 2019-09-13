News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Termination Of The Acquisition Of The Serviced Apartments Component At 224 - 252 La Trobe Street, Melbourne, Australia
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 13, 2019 18:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AHT - Termination of the Acquisition of the Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia
|Announcement Reference
|SG190913OTHRTPG9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.