News
Completion Of Divestment Of 89.8% Interest In MAC Property Company B.V. And MAC Car Park Company B.V.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2019 6:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of Divestment of 89.8% Interest in MAC Property Company BV and MAC Car Park Company BV
|Announcement Reference
|SG190918OTHROJES
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.