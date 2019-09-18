CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - (I) Completion Of Acquisition Of A 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center Located In Frankfurt, Germany; (II) Use Of Proceeds From The Private Placement; And (III) Entry Into Shareholder Loan Agreements Between The Target Companies And CCT SPV

18 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 18, 2019 6:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT-Completion-Main Airport Center Acquisition, Pte Placement-Use of Proceeds, Shareholder Loan Agmt
Announcement Reference SG190918OTHRIY0P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 143,386 bytes)
Back to top