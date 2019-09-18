News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - (I) Completion Of Acquisition Of A 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center Located In Frankfurt, Germany; (II) Use Of Proceeds From The Private Placement; And (III) Entry Into Shareholder Loan Agreements Between The Target Companies And CCT SPV
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2019 6:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT-Completion-Main Airport Center Acquisition, Pte Placement-Use of Proceeds, Shareholder Loan Agmt
|Announcement Reference
|SG190918OTHRIY0P
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.