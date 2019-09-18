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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of No. 8 Loyang Way 1

18 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 18, 2019 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT - Completion of Divestment of No. 8 Loyang Way 1
Announcement Reference SG190918OTHR9RFL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 104,912 bytes)
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