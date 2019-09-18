News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of No. 8 Loyang Way 1
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2019 17:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT - Completion of Divestment of No. 8 Loyang Way 1
|Announcement Reference
|SG190918OTHR9RFL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.