CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - HSBC Private Banking - Singapore REITS Corporate Day (20 September 2019)

20 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 19, 2019 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART and CCT - HSBC Private Banking - Singapore REITS Corporate Day (20 September 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190919OTHR1UJH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information: (1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)

Attachments

  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 3,654,935 bytes)
Back to top