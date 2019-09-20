News
Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - HSBC Private Banking - Singapore REITS Corporate Day (20 September 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 19, 2019 18:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART and CCT - HSBC Private Banking - Singapore REITS Corporate Day (20 September 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190919OTHR1UJH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information: (1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)