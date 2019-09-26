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Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Invitation To The SIAS Dialogue Session

26 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2019 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit and A-HTRUST - Invitation to the SIAS Dialogue Session
Announcement Reference SG190926OTHRQ17S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit")(2) Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST")

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  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 155,113 bytes)
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