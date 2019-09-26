News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Invitation To The SIAS Dialogue Session
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 26, 2019 7:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit and A-HTRUST - Invitation to the SIAS Dialogue Session
|Announcement Reference
|SG190926OTHRQ17S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit")(2) Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST")