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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Acquisition Fee In Relation To The Acquisition Of A 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center By Way Of Issuance Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust

26 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2019 18:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") - Payment of Acquisition Fee by way of issue of units in CCT
Announcement Reference SG190926OTHRPYGX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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