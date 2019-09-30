News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Odd Lots Trading/Concessionary Brokerage Fees For A Limited Period
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 30, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AHT: Proposed Combination - Odd Lots Trading/Concessionary Brokerage Fees for a Limited Period
|Announcement Reference
|SG190930OTHRWPS7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.