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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Odd Lots Trading/Concessionary Brokerage Fees For A Limited Period

30 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 30, 2019 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AHT: Proposed Combination - Odd Lots Trading/Concessionary Brokerage Fees for a Limited Period
Announcement Reference SG190930OTHRWPS7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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