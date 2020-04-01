News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Kevin Goh Soon Keat As CEO, Lodging (Concurrently, CEO Ascott)
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 1, 2020 7:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Kevin Goh Soon Keat as CEO, Lodging (concurrently, CEO Ascott)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200401OTHRTEX7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of Kevin Goh Soon Keat as CEO, Lodging (concurrently, CEO Ascott)