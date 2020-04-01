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Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Kevin Goh Soon Keat As CEO, Lodging (Concurrently, CEO Ascott)

01 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2020 7:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Kevin Goh Soon Keat as CEO, Lodging (concurrently, CEO Ascott)
Announcement Reference SG200401OTHRTEX7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of Kevin Goh Soon Keat as CEO, Lodging (concurrently, CEO Ascott)

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  1. Appendix A & B (Size: 36,847 bytes)
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