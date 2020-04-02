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Ascendas India Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

02 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 2, 2020 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST
Announcement Reference SG200402OTHRG65B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 80,104 bytes)
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