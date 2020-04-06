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News

Publication Of Annual Report 2019

06 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2020 6:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Publication of Annual Report 2019
Announcement Reference SG200406OTHRFCZ2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.Please refer to the attachments:-1. Publication of Annual Report 20192. News Release: CapitaLand reaffirms COVID-19 support to ecosystem partners will go beyond the S$100 million committed year to date

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 263,482 bytes)
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