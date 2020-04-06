News
Publication Of Annual Report 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 6, 2020 6:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Publication of Annual Report 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG200406OTHRFCZ2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.Please refer to the attachments:-1. Publication of Annual Report 20192. News Release: CapitaLand reaffirms COVID-19 support to ecosystem partners will go beyond the S$100 million committed year to date