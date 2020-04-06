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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan In Wuhan Resumes Operations

06 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2020 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan in Wuhan resumes operations
Announcement Reference SG200406OTHRTARS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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