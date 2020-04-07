News
Ascendas Hospitality MTN Pte. Ltd. - S$75,000,000 3.30 Per Cent Notes. Due 2020 Comprised In Series 001 (The "Series 001 Stapled Notes") Issued Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Stapled Medium Term Note Programme (The "Programme") - Redemption And Cancellation Of The Outstanding Series 001 Stapled Notes Upon Maturity
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 7, 2020 17:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AHMTN - Redemption and Cancellation of the Outstanding Series 001 Stapled Notes Upon Maturity
|Announcement Reference
|SG200407OTHRHGPS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality MTN Pte. Ltd. ("AHMTN") on the above matter is for information.