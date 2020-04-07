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Ascendas Hospitality MTN Pte. Ltd. - S$75,000,000 3.30 Per Cent Notes. Due 2020 Comprised In Series 001 (The "Series 001 Stapled Notes") Issued Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Stapled Medium Term Note Programme (The "Programme") - Redemption And Cancellation Of The Outstanding Series 001 Stapled Notes Upon Maturity

07 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2020 17:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AHMTN - Redemption and Cancellation of the Outstanding Series 001 Stapled Notes Upon Maturity
Announcement Reference SG200407OTHRHGPS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality MTN Pte. Ltd. ("AHMTN") on the above matter is for information.

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