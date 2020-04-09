News
Ascott Residence Trust - Update On COVID-19
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 9, 2020 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Update on COVID-19
|Announcement Reference
|SG200409OTHRFQBQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.