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Ascendas India Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconferences) (16 April 2020)

16 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 13, 2020 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (via Teleconferences) (16 April 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200413OTHR31KK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,146,272 bytes)
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