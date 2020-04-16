CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Citi Pan Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconference) (16 April 2020)

16 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2020 12:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Citi Pan Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconference) (16 April 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200416OTHR9DWZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,198,262 bytes)
Back to top