News
Citi Pan Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconference) (16 April 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 16, 2020 12:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Citi Pan Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconference) (16 April 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200416OTHR9DWZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.