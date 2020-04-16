News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconferences) (16 April 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 16, 2020 12:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (via teleconferences)(16 April 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200416OTHROLHO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.