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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconferences) (17 April 2020)

17 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2020 6:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (via Teleconferences) (17 April 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200417OTHR7Z6J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,832,733 bytes)
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