News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (Via Teleconferences) (17 April 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 17, 2020 6:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi Pan-Asia Corporate Forum 2020 (via Teleconferences) (17 April 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200417OTHR7Z6J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.