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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Updates

23 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2020 7:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Announcement for CapitaLand Retail China Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG200423OTHRVXI8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,184,788 bytes)
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