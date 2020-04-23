News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 23, 2020 7:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Announcement for CapitaLand Retail China Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Reference
|SG200423OTHRVXI8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides for information.