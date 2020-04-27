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News

Ascendas India Trust - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates

27 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 27, 2020 17:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG200427OTHRRYKH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,733,760 bytes)
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