News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 28, 2020 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Reference
|SG200428OTHR7RX6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the following press release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit delivers healthy operational performance in 1Q FY2020; and 2) 1Q FY2020 Business Updates.