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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates

28 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 28, 2020 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - 1Q FY2020 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG200428OTHR7RX6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the following press release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit delivers healthy operational performance in 1Q FY2020; and 2) 1Q FY2020 Business Updates.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 132,780 bytes)
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