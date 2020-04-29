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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - SGX/DBS/Cathay Securities Virtual Conference Call (29 April 2020)

29 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2020 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - SGX/DBS/Cathay Securities Virtual Conference Call (29 April 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200429OTHRPACR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,003,254 bytes)
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