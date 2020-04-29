News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 29, 2020 20:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200429OTHR1GUC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT registered 1Q 2020 distributable income of S$63.7 million(2) CCT 2020 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement (3) Presentation Slides - CapitaLand Commercial Trust 1Q 2020 Financial Results(4) Presentation Slides - Raffles City Singapore 1Q 2020 Financial Results