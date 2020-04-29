News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore - 1Q 2020 Financial Results
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 29, 2020 20:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Raffles City Singapore First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200429OTHR3MTE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.